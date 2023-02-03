Clair Armstrong: Man admits killing Messignham woman but denies murder
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a beauty salon owner found dead at a house in North Lincolnshire.
Clair Armstrong, 50, was found fatally injured at a house in Elm Way, Messingham, on 6 November 2022.
Appearing at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, Ashley Kemp, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter but denied murdering Ms Armstrong.
Prosecutors said they would not accept the plea and a trial date was set for 17 April.
Following the hearing Mr Kemp, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow, was remanded in custody.
Ms Armstrong who ran beauty salon Olivers of Messingham was also a skydiver.
