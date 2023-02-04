Eve & Ranshaw's Louth closure after 242 years 'a very sad day', say staff
Staff at one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores have spoken of their sadness at its closure on Saturday after over 240 years trading.
Eve & Ranshaw has been in business in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth since 1781, but in January its owner said it was "no longer viable".
Helen Kennedy, who has worked at the store since the 1980s, said the shop's closure had left her "devastated".
"It's just been my life. I've never know anything different," she said.
In January, Eve & Ranshaw owner Marcus Sandwith said the store had recently faced "challenging times", which had sparked the closure announcement.
"We have given it a really good go. It is sad we have come to this stage," he said.
The store was originally due to close in March, but an influx of shoppers meant stocks had been depleted quicker than expected, meaning its closure was moved forward a month.
During the centuries it has traded, the shop, which is located in Grade II-listed premises, has seen 10 royal reigns.
Jacqueline Limm, 57, who has worked at the store for 40 years prior to its closure this weekend, said working there had always been "like a big family".
"We've all got on very well together. We've had ups and downs like any family, but we get through it together," she said.
Helen Kennedy, 56, who started working at Eve & Ranshaw in the early 1980s on a government training scheme, said Saturday's closure was "a very sad day".
"We've just got to try and move. We will all remain friends, which, for me, is so important," she added.
Ms Kennedy said she had seen many changes since she first started working in the shop's gift department.
"In those days, I was painfully shy and would only speak when I was spoken to. We had to refer to our elder members of staff as 'Mrs' or 'Mr'.
"I think times have changed a bit these days," she said.
"After six months, Mr Sandwith Senior asked me if I'd like to be kept on and I ended up going into the sewing room. I've been there ever since," she said.
Shoppers in Louth have also expressed their sadness at the loss of Eve & Ranshaw to the town.
Life-long Louth resident Jane Dunham said it was the end of an era.
The shop had been "a landmark" in the town and part of its tradition, she said.
"I dread to think what is going to be in there, because it's such an elegant building which the owners have always kept looking pristine.
"It's sad, so sad," she added.
Meanwhile, another shopper, James, said his late mother had been a regular at the store and would have been very sad to see it close.
"I'm sorry to see it go [too]," he added.
Liz Mossop described it as a "real blow" for Louth, adding that in her view Eve & Ranshaw was the "best shop" in the town.
"It's been here for years and years and everyone is so sad wondering what is going to happen to the building," she said.
In January, Eve & Ranshaw owner Marcus Sandwith said the family hoped to retain ownership of building.
Mr Sandwith revealed he had been in lease talks with "a food and beverage operator", however no agreement had been reached at that time, he added.
