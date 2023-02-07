Margaret Thatcher portrait saved from tip to be auctioned
- Published
A portrait of Margaret Thatcher which was rescued from a waste disposal site is to be sold at auction.
The unsigned oil painting was a gift to the former prime minister and was kept in a storage unit in London.
It was sent for disposal 20 years ago when it was left uncollected and was rescued by the seller's father, who worked in the waste industry.
Auctioneers Sworders expect the portrait to sell for up to £700 at auction later.
The painting of Mrs Thatcher, from Grantham in Lincolnshire, was a birthday present from Professor Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, who later became president of Indonesia.
A brass plaque on the artwork says: "From a true friend and admirer with sincere best wishes on your birthday, 13th October 1995."
It was discovered along with other official gifts to Mrs Thatcher including photographs and a bronze bust of former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
The seller inherited the items from his father who had taken the items home as souvenirs.
The painting will be auctioned at an event at Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex later.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.