Lincolnshire residents face maximum council tax hike
- Published
Council tax bills in Lincolnshire are set to rise by the maximum permitted amount of just under 5%.
Final budget proposals for 2023-24, which would see a rise in council tax of 4.99%, were agreed by the county council's executive on Tuesday.
The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax, plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.
Council leader Martin Hill said it would help protect front-line services "while living within our means".
The proposals included an additional £7m for highways maintenance, which was identified as a priority by residents in a survey, according to council officials.
That would mean the highways budget for 2023-2024 would rise to about £93m.
Despite the increase and additional funding, Lincolnshire County Council said it would still need to use £9.5m from its reserves to balance the books.
Mr Hill said: "Like households across the country, the council is facing steeply rising costs because of inflation, particularly for school transport.
"We also continue to see increasing demand for services, most notably adult care and children's services."
The council leader added that the authority was continuing to "find smarter ways of working" which, he said, would save at least £23m in the coming years, according to estimates.
"In addition, the government has recognised the pressures faced by local councils, and is providing some extra funding, including around £19m for social care," Mr Hill added.
He said the council had taken "difficult decisions" in the past which meant the authority was in "a better position than some other councils to meet these latest challenges".
However, Mr Hill said the increase in council tax was needed to "ensure the authority's long-term financial stability".
The proposals are due to be discussed at a full Lincolnshire County Council meeting on 17 February, where the budget for 2023-24 will be agreed.
