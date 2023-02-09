Stamford factory demolition costs rose by £100,000
A council-led development in Stamford cost £100,000 more than originally expected, the council has confirmed.
South Kesteven District Council had allocated £1.3m in 2022 to demolish former factory buildings on St Martin's Park to make way for housing and retail.
The increased costs were due to additional asbestos removal and unforeseen work.
The demolition of the former Cummins factory was completed in December.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council approved the additional funding and council leader Kelham Cooke said the development of the site would be "a game-changer" for the south side of Stamford.
"I'm very much looking forward to that progressing and supporting Stamford's economy as well," he added.
The finished development will provide 190 homes, plus a retirement village with 150 houses and a number of business units.
The council purchased the land off Barnack Road in 2019, and launched the joint venture with Burghley Estates.
Demolished buildings included the oldest on the site, dating from 1904.
It had been intended for preservation, but it was found to be in a poor condition and unable to stand on its own due to a 1960s addition.
Councillors approved its demolition in September.
