Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
- Published
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving.
Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
The defendant, of Hamilton Road, Alford, also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 46-year-old was granted unconditional bail until 27 March.
An inquest had previously heard that Ted, who was on his way to a football match in Branston on 16 January 2022, died from a head injury.
Stuart Lody, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that following the fatal crash, considerable thought had been given as to whether Mr Vines' driving was careless or dangerous.
"To be fair, Mr Vines made it clear there would not be a trial in this case," he said.
'Absolute tragedy'
In mitigation, Andrew Nuttall, asked for sentencing to be adjourned for the preparation of both a probation and a psychiatric report.
"The reason is, perhaps, obvious: the deceased is one of the defendant's children," he added.
Agreeing to adjourn the case, Judge James House KC told the defendant: "This is an absolute tragedy. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this, but this court has to deal with this case."
Following Ted's death, his football club - Alford Town - set up a fundraiser which raised more than £8,000 as tributes poured in for him.
A minute's applause was also held at amateur football matches across Lincolnshire in his memory.
In a tribute at the time, his family said: "Ted was loved by everyone. He was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.
"Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone," they added.
