Lincoln: Two teens arrested after large fight breaks out
- Published
Two 16-year-olds were arrested after a fight involving a large group of youths armed with knives broke out in Lincoln.
Nine people were involved in the brawl in Ermine Close, Ermine West, Lincoln, at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Police have launched an investigation into what led to the fight and are trying identify the others involved.
The two teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of public order offences have both been bailed.
Officers stopped one of the boys in nearby Keddington Avenue where he was searched and found to be carrying a knife, the force said.
The second teenager was found in Ermine Close and also had a blade.
A police spokesperson said Lincolnshire Police took "incidents involving knife crime extremely seriously".
