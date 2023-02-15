Skegness: Four arrests linked to 36 caravan burglaries
Four people have been arrested in connection with burglaries at 36 caravans at a site in Lincolnshire.
The static homes at the Greenfield Caravan Park on Sutton Road in Skegness were targeted between 1 December 2022 and 10 February.
Two men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of burglary.
A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling goods, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers searched properties in Cavendish Road, Grosvenor Road and Roman Bank.
They found items including household appliances and power tools, which police believe were stolen.
The four suspects remain in police custody.
Det Sgt Anna Harvey said: "Tackling burglary is a force priority for Lincolnshire Police and our officers are determined to bring offenders to justice and ensure victims feel safe and are supported."
