Gainsborough men held on suspicion of firearms offences

Police vehicle at the scene
Specialist officers, dog units and a police drone were deployed to Apley Close, Gainsborough, on Wednesday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after armed police carried out early morning raids at two addresses in Lincolnshire.

Specialist officers, dog units and a police drone were deployed to Apley Close, Gainsborough, at around 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Both remained in police custody, a spokesperson for the force added.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.