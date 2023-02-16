Lincoln Barbican Hotel arts centre plans approved
Published
A Victorian hotel in Lincoln which has stood empty for 15 years is to be turned into an arts centre after the city council approved the plans.
The former Barbican Hotel on St Mary's Street will house a public gallery, freelance art studios and a café.
The £3m scheme is a partnership between Lincolnshire Co-operative and the University of Lincoln.
University Vice Chancellor Prof Neal Juster described it as an "exciting development of an iconic building".
The new endeavour, which will be known as the Barbican Creative Hub, has received funding from government's Town Deal Fund, City of Lincoln Council and Historic England.
More than 30 venues were considered as the location for the hub before the Grade II listed building, which stands opposite the railway station, was selected.
The building was constructed in 1867 as a gentleman's club, and was later converted into the Barbican Hotel. It has been vacant since 2008.
The council has now approved the change of use and internal modifications, allowing the scheme to go ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report into the proposal concluded the renovation "does not cause harm to the Old Barbican Hotel, but provides the building with a sustainable long-term use that would better reveal its significance".
