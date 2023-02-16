Gainsborough men arrested over firearms offences released on bail
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lincolnshire have been released on bail.
Police made the arrests in early morning raids carried out at houses in Apley Close, Gainsborough, on Wednesday.
Specialist officers, dog units and a police drone were deployed to the area at about 07:30 GMT.
Lincolnshire Police said the men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
They were released on bail on Thursday.
