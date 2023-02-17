Lincolnshire firefighters return from Turkey rescue trip
Firefighters who travelled to Turkey to help the rescue efforts after the earthquake have returned home.
Four Lincolnshire firefighters were among the 77 people who flew out as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (ISAR).
On their return they described their "shock" at the destruction.
But they also recalled the "amazing" moment they heard a woman's voice in the rubble and went on to rescue her and a man also trapped in the building.
A 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 6 February, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
The UK team, which included firefighters from 13 UK fire services and four search and rescue dogs, arrived in Turkey on 7 February.
Mark Dungworth, a watch manager for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) in Waddington, said the group were confronted with unimaginable devastation.
He said rescue workers had to identify buildings where there was a realistic chance of someone being alive inside and shouts can be heard, which led to difficult decisions.
"Everybody wanted us to help, even though they probably didn't have any hope that whoever they wanted us to help was alive," he said.
"It's such a tough job to say 'sorry, we can't help here' and move on."
The firefighters were involved in rescuing eight people while they were in Turkey.
Mr Dungworth, 37, said it was "very difficult" for the team to leave after 10 days in the country.
Dog handler Neil Woodmansey, who was part of the group alongside his dog Colin, described the moment he heard a woman alive underneath rubble that had been a hotel.
"I crawled in with the interpreter and I climbed up a stairwell and asked the people to shout. I could hear this lady's voice and it was amazing.
"It took us 18 hours to get to her and to rescue her, but it was a wonderful 18 hours," he said.
Ashley Hildred, 39, has been with LFRS for 17 years but said: "As much training as you do, seeing the people that have experienced that devastation is something that you can't prepare for."
He said the team had to make "really difficult decisions" about where they could help most and that it led to some "heart-wrenching conversations".
"It does make you give your loved ones an extra big hug when you get home," he said.
But Colin Calam from Sleaford fire station said: "It meant everything to be able to put our skills to use.
"It's not only the person you have saved, it's the effect you have on those families' lives."
The UK ISAR team landed back at Stanstead Airport on Wednesday evening.
