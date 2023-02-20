In pictures: Lincoln Cathedral light show woos crowds
- Published
A spectacular light show at Lincoln Cathedral attracted a record number of people for a single event, with 10,000 visiting the venue over four days.
The immersive projection display created by Luxmuralis was inspired by the natural world.
Peter Walker, one of the artists involved, said the historic cathedral provided a "beautiful backdrop" for the show last week.
The cathedral said the response had been "overwhelmingly positive".
Life by Luxmuralis is a touring collaboration between artist Mr Walker and composer David Harper.
Talking about the show, Mr Walker said: "If you imagine the stunning interior of Lincoln Cathedral - pretty much every inch of it is covered with light and sound."
He likened it to seeing the "stained-glass windows of our time", adding that the "truly immersive" experience, which featured animals, oceans and forests, took visitors on a journey from "sunrise to sunset".
A spokesperson for the cathedral said: "Life by Luxmuralis has been a great success with more than 10,000 people coming to experience the sound and light show - that is the most people we have ever hosted for an event at the cathedral.
"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."
