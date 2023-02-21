Sleaford: Oakdene Care Home rated inadequate by watchdog
A care home has been placed in special measures for failing to provide safe and effective care.
Oakdene Care Home in Sleaford was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January after concerns were raised.
The CQC said it found "widespread and significant shortfalls" in people's care, support and outcomes.
The home, which has now been rated inadequate, is yet to respond to a request for comment.
The inspection was prompted partly due to concerns received about staff training, unsafe moving and handling, bed rails and cleanliness, the CQC said.
In its report, it said staff did not have enough written guidance or training to perform their roles safely and the emergency buzzer system could not always be heard.
It also said residents were at risk of getting trapped in bed rails and at risk of injury from damaged hoist slings.
Staff did not always record why medicines were given and the home was not always clean, leaving people at risk from the spread of infection, according to the report.
Inspectors said there was also poor oversight of the service and a failure to take "timely and effective action" when risks were identified.
Oakdene Care Home, which was previously rated as good, had recently appointed a new manager, the CQC said.
