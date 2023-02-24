Lilia Valutyte: Trial of murder accused adjourned until April
- Published
The trial of a man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire has been delayed.
Lilia Valutyte died after being stabbed as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Street, Boston, on 28 July 2022.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston had been due to stand trial on 28 February.
On Friday, at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst vacated that hearing and adjourned the case until 17 April.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.