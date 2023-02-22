Stamford stabbing: Attempted murder suspect arrested
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was repeatedly stabbed in a fight in Stamford town centre.
The 20-year-old victim was injured in an incident involving the occupants of a car and a group of people at the bus station on Tuesday night, police said.
He was treated at the scene and is in hospital in a serious condition.
The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of Wednesday.
Another 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, Lincolnshire Police said.
Both suspects remain in police custody, the force added.
Officers were still at the scene on Wednesday and police have asked people to avoid the area as St Peter's Hill remained closed as investigations continued.
A force spokesperson said: "We would also ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about the incident while we investigate the circumstances.
"We believe there will be people who witnessed this incident and may have information which could help our enquires, and we are calling on them to come forward."
