Boston: Unexplained death in town centre prompts inquiries
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in a Lincolnshire town.
The man, in his 40s, was found on the ground near the former job centre in the town centre at about 09:15 GMT.
Lincolnshire Police said a cordon would remain in place while officers carried out investigations.
Det Insp Richard Nethercott said it was unclear at this stage what had happened and urged "people not to speculate as to what has happened".
The officer said further information would be released when inquiries had been carried out.
