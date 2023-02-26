Lincolnshire drivers warned of 368 tonne load moving at 15mph
- Published
Motorists have been warned to avoid a route being taken by an abnormal load weighing 368 tonnes travelling 50 miles (80km) through Lincolnshire.
The 250ft (76m) load is being moved from Caenby Corner in West Lindsey to the Viking Link Converter Station at Donington, in a seven-hour journey.
Police are escorting the 17ft (5.3m) wide freight at 15mph (24km/h) on the A15, the A17 and the A52.
Officers said there would be little chance to pass the convoy.
The slow-moving caravan set off at 08:15 GMT on Sunday and was expected to reach Donington at about 15:00 GMT, Lincolnshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We understand there could be less disruption to traffic moving at night, but the decision is for strong safety reasons.
"Most of the roads are not fully lit at night and it is imperative, for the overall safety of our road users, the abnormal load crew and our officers, we move abnormal loads when it is safe to do so."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.