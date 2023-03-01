Man killed in Lincolnshire crash between car and van
A man has been killed in a crash between a car and a van in Lincolnshire.
Police said they were called to the scene on Pilham Lane, between Pilham and Corringham near Gainsborough, at 15:14 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver of the car, a man in his 50s from the Scunthorpe area, died and two people in the van sustained minor injuries, police said.
The road was closed for a number of hours.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.
The force said it particularly wanted to talk to the driver of an HGV who stopped at the scene but left before police arrived.
