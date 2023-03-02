Igors Petrovs beaten to death and dumped in Lincoln river, court told
Two men beat another man to death before dumping him in a river in Lincolnshire, a court has been told.
The body of Igors Petrovs, 45, was found in the Waterside North area of Lincoln on 21 August last year.
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, and Andrejs Servutas, 44, of Monks Road, are on trial at Lincoln Crown Court charged with his murder.
Both men deny the charge, but Mr Servutas has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Petrovs.
Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told the jury: "Our case is that these two men together, acting together, killed Igors Petrovs.
"When they did so it was their intention to at least cause him really serious harm."
Mr Donnellan said Mr Petrovs died as a result of "the violence that was inflicted on him" just before he was dumped in the river.
"It appears he may not have drowned, but was dead or almost dead before he hit the water," he said.
"One thing is certain, he did not die from any natural causes," the prosecutor added.
The jury was told that all three men were known to each other and came from the same town in Latvia.
Although the motive for the killing was unknown, Mr Donnellan said it was believed they had agreed to meet up and had been drinking.
A conversation between the two men which had been picked up by a nearby camera also suggested a history of ill-feeling from Mr Servutas towards the dead man, the court heard.
Both men deny murder and Mr Spiridonvos also denies a charge of manslaughter by acting jointly with Mr Servutas to unlawfully kill Mr Petrovs.
The trial continues.
