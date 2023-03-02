Police officer cleared over baton use on Tasered man in Grantham
A Lincolnshire Police officer who used his baton on a man who was restrained after being Tasered has been cleared of misconduct.
PC Ian Brown faced allegations he used unnecessary force during an incident in Heathfield Road, Grantham, in 2019.
The officer struck the man three times with his closed baton, a misconduct hearing was told.
However, a panel found the officer's actions had not breached standards of professional behaviour.
PC Brown was one of a number of officers who responded to reports of a man with a knife on 24 July 2019.
During the incident, a man, who was found to be carrying a piece of wood described as having nails in it, was Tasered after he refused to drop it.
'Distraction strikes'
The man was then brought to his feet after being handcuffed, but was taken to the ground after he kicked out as officers attempted to move him towards a police van.
PC Brown struck the male three times with the butt of his closed police baton - twice when he was on the floor, the hearing was told.
Police bodycam footage was also played during the public hearing which showed PC Brown striking the man.
In interview the officer, who did not attend the hearing, said he used his baton to apply "distraction strikes".
Giving evidence, PC Anthony Gallagher said PC Brown was one of four officers involved in restraining the man.
He told the panel he believed the strikes with the baton occurred while leg restraints were being fitted to prevent the man kicking out, but could not be 100% sure.
Caroline Sellars, legal counsel, said the force used by PC Brown after the man had been "successfully brought to the floor" was not "reasonable" or "necessary".
At the conclusion of the two-day hearing at Grantham Police Station, PC Brown was found not to have breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to the use of force and discreditable conduct.
