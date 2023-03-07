Igors Petrovs death: Evidence cannot prove man drowned, court told
There is insufficient evidence to say whether a man whose body was pulled from a river in Lincoln died from drowning, a court has been told.
The body of Igors Petrovs, 45, was pulled from the River Witham on 24 August last year.
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, and Andrejs Servutas, 44, of Monks Road, are on trial at Lincoln Crown Court charged with his murder.
Both men deny the charge, but Mr Servutas has admitted manslaughter.
Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC previously told the jury Mr Petrovs died as a result of "the violence that was inflicted on him" just before he was dumped in the river on 21 August.
"It appears he may not have drowned, but was dead or almost dead before he hit the water," he added.
Dr Rosie Everett, an expert in forensic ecology, said two out of three samples had found the required number of marine organisms, called diatoms, in the victim's lung tissue to indicate drowning.
However, she said not enough were present in Mr Petrovs' other organs.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, Dr Everett said the theory behind the testing was that if a person was still breathing when they entered the water then diatoms would be found.
When asked, she told the jury there was insufficient evidence to support the case for drowning, but said "it does not exclude drowning".
The jury also heard audio of a conversation between the two men which had been picked up by a nearby camera.
In one clip translated from Russian, a man alleged to be Mr Servutas said: "I thought I would hit him to the face. I thought he would swim to the bank.
"He did not even come up to the surface - that's it, goodbye."
Both men deny murder and Mr Spiridonvos also denies a charge of manslaughter by acting jointly with Mr Servutas to unlawfully kill Mr Petrovs.
The trial continues.
