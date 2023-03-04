Johnny Depp: Actor drops in to Lincolnshire antiques shop
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned staff at a Lincolnshire antiques centre after flying in to do some shopping.
The star of the Fantastic Beasts films arrived at Hemswell Antiques Centres on Friday, parking his helicopter nearby.
Owner of the site, Rob Miller, said Mr Depp bought items including desks, tables, paintings, and four guitars to furnish a new property in London.
"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", he said.
Hemswell Antiques Centres, in Gainsborough, rural Lincolnshire, hosts the collections of more than a hundred antique dealers across four different buildings.
Mr Miller said he was told a special guest would arrive at 16:30 GMT, but was sworn to secrecy about who it was.
"We had a phone call to say somebody was going to be landing in their helicopter, and I wasn't allowed to say to any of the staff who it was," he said.
"It came through a contact that we have at Pinewood Studios, who we have been working with for about five years, and is a good friend of his.
"He [Depp] said he always said he wanted to come for himself.
"He was purchasing items which were in an era that he said he would have liked to have lived in. He was an unbelievable guy to meet really, he was so natural.
"It was just great because he was allowed the freedom of being able to walk around without being hounded. He was very natural, very down to earth. It was a great atmosphere."
The American actor and musician was involved in a high profile six-week defamation trial last year, with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
A US jury found Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.
Mr Depp - who denied abusing Ms Heard - was awarded $15m (£12m) in compensatory and punitive damages. Ms Heard, 36, won one of three counter-claims against Depp and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.
