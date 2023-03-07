Former RAF Spilsby WW2 building to become luxury holiday home
A windowless former World War Two flight operations block at an ex-RAF bomber station in Lincolnshire is to be transformed into a luxury holiday home.
Architects firm CAN has been given permission to convert the building at the former RAF Spilsby site.
They said the building's history would be referenced by a replica windsock and a Lancaster Bomber-shaped roof light.
Work on the £375,000 project was due to begin in the summer, the London and Cardiff-based architects said.
The building at the former RAF Spilsby station was the nerve centre of the Bomber Command station during World War Two.
It contained rooms for cypher work, weather reporting and a large operations room where men and women who worked on the ground directed the pilots into combat.
The project would use timber frames which would be built in a nearby hangar dating back to World War Two and the frames would be transported from there to the construction site using a combine harvester, CAN said.
Plans for the restoration also included the phrase "Take it Easy" written in timber panelling on the entrance door as a tribute to the client's grandfather who had the phrase emblazoned on the nose of the Flying Fortress bomber he flew in, the architects added.
Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: "I am really pleased this unique new holiday home is being created for visitors to East Lindsey to enjoy.
"I hope it will provide a high quality, memorable place for people to stay and explore our fantastic local towns, villages and attractions, while helping to preserve the history of the district's important relationship with the RAF."
