Celtic figure found in Lincolnshire field to be sold at auction
- Published
A Celtic fertility figure discovered in a Lincolnshire field by a metal detectorist is to be sold at auction.
Paul Shepheard was at a rally in Haconby when he found the bronze nude figure, which is holding a hinged oversized penis in its right hand.
Experts believe the item dates back to the 1st Century and may be a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.
It is expected to raise between £800 and £1,200 at the auction later on Wednesday.
Mr Shepheard, from March, Cambridgeshire, was detecting with his wife Joanne, who had found a Medieval penny, when he uncovered the figure.
The 69-year-old, who has been detecting for 25 years, said he enjoys the hobby because of the "absolute surprise of what you find".
"We initially thought it was Roman as the military wore phallic pendants but they did not have moving parts, so to speak, but this was designed by the Celts who have added a hinged element, making it very artistic, which perhaps made their feelings even more obvious," he said.
The item measures 2.2in (5.5cm) by 0.5in (1.2cm) and Nigel Mills, consultant in coins and artefacts at Noonans Auctioneers, said it was a representation of a fertility god possibly based on the Roman god Mercury.
"This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword."
He added there was "nothing quite like it".
Mr Shepheard said he hoped to use the money from the sale to take his wife and her mother on holiday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.