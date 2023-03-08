RAF Scampton considered as asylum-seeker accommodation, MP says
- Published
A disused air base, once the home of the Red Arrows and the Dambusters, could be used to house asylum-seekers, the area's Conservative MP has said.
Sir Edward Leigh said he had been told civil servants were working on a plan to use accommodation at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire which closed in December.
He said he had been told the move would be temporary and would not jeopardise £300m plans to rejuvenate the site.
The Home Office said it "did not routinely comment on individual sites."
Sir Edward, the MP for Gainsborough, said he only found out about the alleged plan after a "tip-off".
"I'm very annoyed I've had no official notification," the former minister added.
"But I'm not going to stand on my personal pride. All I care about is ensuring for the first time ever is that we get a really good deal for an RAF base and that it doesn't go to wrack and ruin.
"Anything the government does to put migrants there temporarily must not stop the wonderful deal for north Lincolnshire."
The RAF Scampton site was the home of the Red Arrows display team for more than 20 years and was also the base for the World War Two 617 Dambusters squadron.
According to West Lindsey District Council, the £300m redevelopment would see the 800-acre location near Lincoln used for aviation, heritage, tourism, education and research.
Sir Edward said the policy had not been decided and the local council had not been told anything officially but he had "personally lobbied" Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
"The home secretary said to me that if the migrants come there it will be, in her words, strictly temporary and she will work with the council and the company to ensure it does not stop the deal, in other words the new heritage centre," he added.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being put on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.
"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options and sites but the best way to relieve these pressures is to stop the boats in the first place."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.