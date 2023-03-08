Lincolnshire woman jailed for killing and eating pet hamster
- Published
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting
A woman who was filmed killing and eating her pet hamster has been jailed for 12 months.
Videos of Emma Parker, 39, cutting the animal with a knife while it was still alive were circulated online, prompting an RSPCA investigation.
She admitted at Lincoln Crown Court one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The court heard Parker, of Belvoir Gardens in Great Gonerby, Lincolnshire, was addicted to Class A drugs.
A vet who watched the footage described the content as deeply disturbing and said the pet, which was named Mr Nibbles, would have suffered both physical and psychological damage as hamsters were prey animals which could feel fear.
'Abhorrent' violence
During a police interview, Parker admitted the video was of her and claimed she was helping the hamster to die after it had been bitten by one of her dogs.
Parker said the incident took place at her home in mid-May, but refused to name those filming the footage, telling police: "They are not nice people".
Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Parker he had to take into account that Parliament had recently raised the maximum sentence for such animal cruelty from six months to five years' imprisonment.
He said it was "abhorrent" that violence had been inflicted on a defenceless animal for others' entertainment.
"The hamster was injured at least twice and then while still alive cut in half," the judge said.
"You are then seen holding a bottle of water and then eating the two halves of the dissected hamster."
Judge House also banned Parker from keeping animals for 15 years, saying her cruelty had been "as serious as could be".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.