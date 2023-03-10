South Kesteven community groups urged to bid for share of £1m fund
Community groups in part of Lincolnshire are being urged to apply for a share of £1m of funding.
South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) said the cash is available through its allocation of the government's Prosperity Fund.
A total of £37,000 has already been allocated to initiatives in the district, officials said.
Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said he urged groups "to apply for their share right away."
The council said groups were eligible to apply for money as long as they met funding criteria.
These include building improvements, green space and outdoor improvements and culture, arts, and heritage initiatives.
The projects should provide "a public benefit", which could be "targeted at a specific demographic, or the community as a whole", a spokesperson for SKDC said.
Officials said some of the biggest allocations already announced included £8,555 to Brudenell Playing Fields at Baston, £8,000 to Uffington Cricket Club and £5,642 to Swinstead Parish Council.
Councillor Cooke said: "It's great to see the first of these grants, totalling £37,698, allocated to some very important and welcome community projects.
"The South Kesteven Prosperity Fund is part of our allocation from the government to meet the need for community improvement anywhere across the 365 square miles of our district and I would urge groups to apply for their share right away".
