Lincolnshire wildlife park rehomes two caracal cats
- Published
Two exotic caracal cats are expected to arrive at a Lincolnshire wildlife park on Saturday.
The pair, named Hachie and Sweety, have been taken in by the Ark Wildlife Park near Stickney.
The animals were confiscated in Holland where they were being kept illegally by a private owner, the sanctuary said.
A new enclosure has been built at the park for the wildcat species and features climbing platforms to provide a stimulating environment.
The animals originate from Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
The Ark said it has seen a sharp rise in cases of people keeping small and medium wildcat species as pets, with a spokesperson warning that the animals are not domesticated and are potentially dangerous.
The pair will be monitored after they arrive at their new home and if they settle in well, visitors to the park will be able to view the enclosures from 25 March.
