Lincoln arrests after man assaulted with power tool
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured during an attack with a power tool.
Police said the victim, aged in his 30s, was found on Monks Road in Lincoln at 00:40 GMT and taken to hospital.
A man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a woman, 35, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender, Lincolnshire Police said.
The man had been arrested on Lytton Street at about 10:00 GMT and both remain in custody.
Police said it was believed the male had been assaulted by three men and that the attack had happened outside a property in Winn Street.
A force spokesperson added: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and the people involved were known to each other."
They added officers remained on the scene at both Lytton Street and Winn Street.
The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them, especially anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.
They are also keen to speak with anyone who had a dashcam and was driving in the Winn Street area, at the junction with Grafton Street, and the St Rumbold Street area between midnight and 00:45 GMT.
