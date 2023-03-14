Lincolnshire Wolds: Celebrating 50 years of AONB status
Events are taking place to mark 50 years since the Lincolnshire Wolds was declared an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
It was officially designated an AONB on 17 April 1973 after a local campaign.
To mark the milestone, a series of events are being held, encouraging visitors and locals to make the most of what the area has to offer.
Steve Jack, manager at the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, said the area was "a fantastic landscape".
Talking about plans to mark the anniversary, Mr Jack said: "We are doing a little bit of looking back, but also looking ahead and making people aware of what we have - the fantastic landscape of the Lincolnshire Wolds.
"The AONB designation demonstrates that what we do have is very, very special in terms of being a national asset which people treasure."
Commenting on the programme of 50 special events, which launch on 17 April and run through to December, John Smith, vice chair of the Lincolnshire Wolds Joint Management Committee, said there was something for everyone.
Events include activities such as guided walks, including a tour of Alfred, Lord Tennyson's birthplace - Somersby.
Other highlights include practical conservation events and heritage days.
Mr Smith said: "This protected, living and working landscape is a wonderful blend of agricultural productivity and conservation, full of surprises and hidden gems.
"Our beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds AONB is a true force of nature," he added.
Applicants for AONB status must meet several criteria, including the quality of the landscape, the area's wildness, tranquillity and cultural heritage.
The designation offers a similar level of protection from development to a UK national park.
There are 34 AONBs in England.
