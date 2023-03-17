Lincolnshire Wildlife Park bids farewell to Bengal tiger Soutanna
- Published
A female Bengal tiger living at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has had to be put down due to illness.
Staff at the park said they had no alternative as Soutanna suffered from hereditary renal failure.
The park, at Friskney, near Boston, is home to the UK's largest collection of Bengal tigers, as well as housing the National Parrot Sanctuary.
Soutanna had been a "lovely, gentle cat" who would be missed by her keepers and visitors, staff said.
The park's first Bengal tigers arrived in January 2015 and Soutanna was one of seven cared for at the attraction.
In a statement on Facebook, staff said: "It is with the greatest of sadness amongst our team today that we say goodbye to Soutanna, our beautiful Bengal Tiger.
"Soutanna was a lovely, gentle cat who was much loved by her keepers.
"Her beautiful face and character will be sorely missed."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.