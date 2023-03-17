Igors Petrovs death: Pair convicted over river body killing
- Published
A killer faces life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the murder of a man whose body was found in a river in Lincoln.
The body of Igors Petrovs, 45, was pulled from the River Witham on 24 August last year.
Andrejs Servutas, 44, of Monks Road, had previously admitted manslaughter, but was convicted of murder following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
His co-accused Kaspars Spiridonovs, 41, was convicted of manslaughter.
During the trial, Christopher Donnellan KC, for the prosecution, said Mr Petrovs was beaten up by the two men and then "unceremoniously dumped" into the River Witham.
He told the jury Mr Petrovs died as a result of "the violence that was inflicted on him" just before he was dumped in the river on 21 August.
Although the motive for the killing was unknown, Mr Donnellan said it was believed the men, who all came from the same town in Latvia, had agreed to meet up and had been drinking.
A conversation between the two defendants - picked up by CCTV - suggested a history of ill-feeling from Servutas towards the dead man, the court was told.
Servutas had admitted unlawfully killing Mr Petrovs and pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter before the trial.
Spiridonovs, of Stamp End, denied both murder and manslaughter, telling the jury he did not join in the attack on Mr Petrovs, or help to throw his body in the water.
However, after deliberating for two days, a jury found Servutas guilty of murder and Spiridonovs guilty of manslaughter.
Speaking at the conclusion of the case, Det Ch Insp Jennifer Lovatt, who led the investigation, said audio captured by CCTV at the scene did "not tell the story" of two people who regretted their actions.
"Instead, they discussed removing the body from the water, which they said would be 'heavy', and acknowledged that the cameras in the local area would have captured the crime," she added.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence to a date to be fixed.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.