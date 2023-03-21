Scarecrow in Lincolnshire field mistaken for dead body
- Published
A "lifeless body" seen in a farmer's field turned out to be a scarecrow, much to the relief of police.
Several officers rushed to the site near Swayfield, in Lincolnshire, after a call from a concerned passenger who spotted it from a passing train
PC Christopher Windsor-Beck, one of those involved, said it was a relief to find the body was in fact a toppled scarecrow "asleep on the job".
However, he said it had been important to take the report seriously.
'A bit apologetic'
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, he said the caller had reported what she thought was "a lifeless body" in the field alongside the East Coast mainline.
"Obviously, we have to treat that with urgency as you never know if it is somebody who does need help," he said.
PC Windsor-Beck said he, along with Special Constable Phil Abbott - who had knowledge of the local area - arrived at the location to find the scarecrow on the ground.
"It came as a relief," he said.
"We found it funny and we picked it up. It was dressed quite well for a scarecrow. It had workmen's trousers on and a puffer-type coat," he added.
The officer said they had also let the well-meaning caller know and, despite being "a bit apologetic", PC Windsor-Beck said she had done the right thing in calling it in.
"You just never know if it's a farmer out in a field who needs help, or a walker, or missing person," he said.
PC Windsor-Beck said although the force had dealt with similar calls in the past which turned out to mannequins, this was the first involving a scarecrow.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.