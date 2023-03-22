RAF Scampton asylum plan would stretch police - PCC
- Published
Housing asylum seekers at a former Lincolnshire RAF base would place extra burden on the police, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner said.
About 1,500 people could be housed at Scampton near Lincoln under government plans, outlined at a meeting on Monday.
Marc Jones said such a move would "spread police that bit thinner" and has asked to meet with Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss the issue.
He said one of his main concerns was the safety of those housed at the base.
"If you've got people that don't understand necessarily how to stay safe on our roads, then putting them next to a busy road, five miles outside Lincoln centre, is not a very smart way to go ahead," he said.
"Equally it does spread Lincolnshire Police that bit thinner. We are already stretched, it's not news that Lincolnshire are the lowest funded force.
"Giving us any additionality without funding to be able to manage it is never going to be a good idea."
He added: "They're often coming from areas where trust in policing and authority is a lot different to here and it can't be underestimated how much effort the police have to do to work with individuals to get them to trust the police and report issues and to guide them so they don't fall foul of our laws."
Mr Jones also expressed concerns that using RAF Scampton could jeopardise a £300m plan to turn the former home of the Red Arrows and the Dambusters squadron into a leisure and heritage centre.
He said the county had long struggled to get the backing to make investments and "drive up" education, skills and employment.
"As soon as we get an absolutely superb, outstanding opportunity, something comes and gets in the way and we've got to do everything possible to prevent that happening," he said.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being put on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.
"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options and sites but the best way to relieve these pressures is to stop the boats in the first place. "
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.