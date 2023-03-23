Service for Dambusters stained glass window honouring 617 Squadron
A stained glass window created to honour the Dambusters is being dedicated at a church later on the anniversary of the squadron's founding.
The Dambusters were named after their part in bombing raids in Germany's Ruhr valley during World War Two.
A window has been installed at Scampton Church, yards from the Lincolnshire base where 617 Squadron was established.
A total of £18,000 was raised through donations to pay for the display.
The stained glass window, which features the emblems of the squadron, was installed in February with a formal dedication service to take place later.
Reverend Group Captain Ruth Hake MBE KHC, Reverend Cannon Alyson Buxton and Reverend Sue Deacon will conduct the service.
A delegation from the German towns of Mohnesse and Mohnesse-Gunne, which were under the Mohne dam, are also due to attend.
The squadron was created on 23 March 1943 at RAF Scampton, with 133 aircrew in 19 Lancaster bombers taking part in the secret operation in May of that year.
During the raids 1,300 people were killed in the resulting flooding, 53 airmen died and three were captured as prisoners of war.
The new window has been commissioned from glass-artist Claire Williamson, who also designed an existing commemorative window at the church.
