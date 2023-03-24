Appeal after Grainsby church treasures stolen

The chairLincolnshire Police
The two chairs are said to be "distinctive"

Police are searching for "distinctive" items that are alleged to have been stolen from a church in Lincolnshire.

Two carved chairs, a brass book stand and silk clothes are missing from St Nicholas' Church, in Grainsby Lane.

The alleged theft happened at the Grainsby church between 09:30 GMT on 18 March and 22 March, Lincolnshire Police said.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police.

Lincolnshire Police
The book stand was thought to have been taken between Saturday and Wednesday

