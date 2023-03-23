Lincolnshire Police unveil further details of PCSO cuts
Lincolnshire Police has released further details of how it plans to cut almost half the number of PCSOs.
The force announced in January plans to reduce the number of PCSOs from 91 to 50 to address financial pressures.
Chief Constable Chris Haward said despite the reduction its new model would "maintain its commitment to community policing".
However, once councillor said PCSOs played a "vital role" and the move was "short-sighted".
The proposed changes will see parts of the county share Neighbourhood Policing teams and confirmed 19 areas, which the force considers as vulnerable beats, would each be assigned two PCSOs.
An additional 12 PCSOs will operate in Gainsborough, Skegness, Boston and Grantham.
Mr Haward said the new model would mean the force had officers in the areas they were most needed.
He said teams had not been removed but "rebalanced" and other officers from different departments would support them.
He said although the decisions had been difficult he was confident the plans would look after people living in areas of most "vulnerability, threat and harm".
'Fails communities'
Councillor Marianne Overton, from the Lincolnshire Independents, said her party was "alarmed" by the news.
"PCSOs play a vital role in tackling anti-social behaviour, drugs and preventing crime, attending road traffic accidents to keep the traffic flowing safely, protecting vulnerable people and teaching children about how to stay safe," she said.
The North Kesteven councillor added that PCSOs were local and knew their areas and the people who lived there.
"Removing the PCSOs from our villages is incredibly short-sighted and seriously fails our communities," she said.
Ms Overton shared an email from one PCSO who said they were "heartbroken" by the changes.
