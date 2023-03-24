Lincoln Glory Hole: Security increased after trespassers spotted on closed path
Security has been stepped up around a closed riverside path in Lincoln after a number of incidents of trespassing.
The Glory Hole walkway, which leads to the renowned city centre High Bridge, was closed in February after being deemed unsafe.
Maintenance crews discovered a series of fractured wooden beams, which were part of the original construction.
Lincolnshire County Council officials said people were putting themselves "in immediate danger".
Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Following concerns raised about the safety of people trespassing at the closed site on the footpath, we have started work to bolster the security of the area.
"We have increased signage and officers have been ensuring that security fencing is in the correct position.
"We hope to further improve the situation following consultation with local businesses," he added.
It comes after photographs were sent to the authority appearing to show people slipping through the barriers.
Local businessman Roger Baldam-Lucas said he feared someone might end up injuring themselves.
The council previously said it could not say how long the walkway would be closed.
In addition to the beams, areas of the concrete bed were also found to be beginning to fail.
Officials said it was possible a new structure would need to be built to support the footway, with some of the works likely to be required from the river itself because of the limited access.
