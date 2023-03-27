Dolphin Lane: New paving planned to rejuvenate Boston shopping street
A shopping street is to be repaved using traditional yorkstone setts, giving the area "a new lease of life".
Dolphin Lane, in Boston, is currently a mix of brick and concrete slabs but it is hoped the new paving would improve the "heritage ambiance" of the street.
About 3,500 setts will be used to repave the pedestrian footway from mid-May, Lincolnshire County Council said.
The renovation is being paid for by government and lottery money and when finished will match nearby Market Place.
The project, due to begin on 15 May, will also see bollards repaired or replaced, along with a new bin, bench and cycle stands.
"This project will not only help create a more attractive retail environment in Boston, but will also hopefully lead to higher footfall for the businesses situated on Dolphin Lane thanks to better links with Market Place," councillor Richard Davies said.
Parts of the road are to be closed in phases as work is carried out but pedestrian access will be maintained, Mr Davies added.
"When complete, these improvements will no doubt give Dolphin Lane and all its businesses a new lease of life," he said.
The works are funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire County Council and Boston Town Deal, the council said.
