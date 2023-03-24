Lincoln stabbing: Woman jailed over attempted murder of neighbour
A mentally ill woman from Lincoln who attempted to murder her neighbour with a craft-style knife has been jailed for 10 years and eight months.
Roxanne Staples, 34, repeatedly slashed at the man after entering his flat on 7 August last year, telling him: "I hope you die," Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Staples admitted attempted murder, as well as a second charge of making threats to kill in a separate incident.
She was also made the subject of a restraining order.
The court was told the victim had been watching television when Staples entered his flat in Kenner Close through the unlocked front door.
Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said the victim - a man in his 60s - did not see the knife straight away, but recognised Staples as his neighbour.
He then heard her say: "I've got something for you," the court was told.
"As he was still sat down she came at him and started to slash at him," Ms Pritchard told the court.
"It was only as he felt a warm liquid he realised that he had been stabbed."
The victim, who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the attack, said he had no previous problems with Staples, but described her as looking "lost" and "on a mission" at the time of the offence.
Police later found Staples in her flat still covered in blood, with a green craft knife which appeared to have blood on it in her kitchen sink.
Three weeks prior to the attack, Staples had also threatened another neighbour with a knife, the court heard.
The victim remembered Staples saying: "You're getting this, I know you've done it."
In mitigation, Chris Jeyes told the court the offences were the actions of someone who had developed a previously undiagnosed mental illness.
The court heard Staples had no memory of either offence, but Mr Jeyes said: "She is riddled with guilt."
Judge Sjolin Knight said she accepted the opinion of a psychiatric report that Staples had developed a schizophrenic condition and paranoia from her use of illicit drugs.
However, she told Staples she had chosen to do what she did and knew it was wrong.
"You took a knife to the scene and went into his flat in a premeditated attempt to kill him," the judge said.
Staples was also made the subject of a four-year extended licence period on her release from jail.
