Lincoln murder inquiry sees police river searches in city
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after officers were called to a block of flats in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said officers attended Shuttleworth House in the city and a local man, 27, was arrested.
Searches linked to the murder investigation were taking place in the Bassingham area, with items "currently being recovered from the river" according to police.
The arrested man was currently in custody, Lincolnshire Police added.
