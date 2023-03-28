RAF Scampton asylum centre decision imminent, says MP
- Published
An announcement on whether asylum seekers will be housed at the former RAF Scampton air base near Lincoln is "imminent", the local MP said.
Earlier this month, West Lindsey District Council confirmed the site was being considered as an asylum centre.
Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, said he had discussed the plans with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.
He said: "We think the announcement might be on Wednesday or Thursday."
The airfield was the HQ of the famous World War Two Dambusters 617 squadron and housed the Red Arrows display team for more than 20 years.
More recently the site was earmarked for a £300m regeneration project.
'An impenetrable fence'
The veteran MP said: "I fear for the worst. The prime minister was fully engaged and I really impressed on him the need to not lose this regeneration and the cultural and historical importance of the Dambusters."
He added: "We're not Nimbys, we're trying to find another site in Lincolnshire, but don't do anything which is going to ruin the biggest bit of levelling up - £300m worth of investment - we've ever had."
The MP said he was "bitterly disappointed" the plans looked set to go ahead because he wanted "local people to feel safe and secure".
Sir Edward said if the proposal for an asylum centre on the former base went ahead "there should be an impenetrable fence between the migrants' housing and the village, so that they can only go out the front entrance and straight onto the A15."
He said he remained "totally committed to preserving the heritage of what is an icon of RAF history."
Christine Sneath, from Scampton Parish Council, said: "We've been informed that it could be up to 1,500 single male asylum seekers coming from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Libya and everybody is really worried, frightened and concerned about it."
Developer Scampton Holdings Limited wants to see the 800-acre site used for aviation, heritage, tourism, education and research.
In a statement, its chairman Peter Hewitt said: "As we approach the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid it is of paramount importance that the site is not only preserved but developed to improve the prospects of this and future generations.
"We stand on the precipice of a rare and unique opportunity to change the long-term prospects of Lincolnshire and its community for the better."
Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer told the Commons on Tuesday that Afghans arriving in the UK under special Government schemes would in future go straight into "appropriate accommodation" rather than hotels.
The Home Office previously said it "continued to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options".
