Former Eve and Ranshaw Louth site to become cafe bar
The former home of what was one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores is to be turned into a cafe bar.
Eve & Ranshaw had traded in Louth, Lincolnshire, since 1781, but in January its owner said it was "no longer viable".
The shop in the Grade II-listed building on Market Place closed its doors in February.
Now hospitality firm Loungers has said it will be opening the Alfredo Lounge in the building from early October.
