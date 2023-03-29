Holly Bramley death: Man accused of disposing 26-year-old's body
A man is due in court later accused of disposing of a 26-year-old woman's body in a village near Lincoln.
Josh Hancock, 27, of Walnut Close, Waddington, is also charged with assisting an offender after Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) was found dead in Bassingham during a search.
He is due to appear before Lincoln magistrates on Wednesday.
Police launched an investigation on Sunday amid concerns for Ms Bramley's welfare at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln.
Nicholas Metson, 27, of Lincoln, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Lincoln Crown Court on a date yet to be set.
The force added searches would continue in the Bassingham area and at Shuttleworth House.
