RAF Scampton: Council looking 'all legal options' over asylum plans
- Published
"All legal options" are being reviewed by councillors after the government confirmed plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The announcement that the former RAF station in Lincolnshire would be used came despite strong local opposition.
West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) fears the plan could jeopardise a £300m regeneration deal for the site.
The government said it needs to find alternatives to housing asylum seekers in hotels.
Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning at the council, said they were "extremely disappointed" by the announcement.
"We are in constant dialogue with the Home Office to seek to demonstrate to them that RAF Scampton would not be an appropriate site for asylum accommodation," she said.
"We are considering all legal options, including urgent judicial review proceedings."
RAF Scampton was the headquarters of the famous World War Two Dambusters 617 squadron and housed the Red Arrows display team for more than 20 years.
The site was closed in 2022 and a deal struck in March with the council would have seen the 800-acre location, near Lincoln, used for aviation, heritage, tourism, education and research.
Any move to use the site for asylum seekers would, Ms Grindrod-Smith said, "likely curtail the nationally significant plans which the council has been working on since 2018".
She added the council was working with partners across Lincolnshire to highlight what it considers the "significant number of barriers" to using the site for asylum seekers.
No communication
People living in the area, many in former military housing, have said they have had no communication from the government about plans for the site.
Lyn Webb said officials were "not bothered" and added that people had been living in a "safe, secure environment" for over 20 years and that would be "taken away."
Another resident, Rachel Green said she was concerned about security.
"We've got a lot of young families here with lots of children about," she said.
"The fence is not secure, and even if the fence was secure, it is said they'll be able to roam free."
Samantha Taylor-Eggleson said she was "extremely worried" and pointed out the limited services in the area.
"Nearly 2,000 men will be here and not all of them are going to be saints. We have an extremely small shop and a diabolical bus service.
"There is nothing for them here at all, and we will feel the brunt of it because we are a six-foot fence away."
The plans have also been criticised by Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough.
Speaking in the House of Commons, he asked Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick: "How can he guarantee that we will not lose £300m of regeneration, already agreed and signed, between WLDC and Scampton Holdings?"
He also asked how listed buildings on the site and the heritage of the Dambusters would be preserved and how would he protect the safety of the people living in the area.
He urged the minister to work with the council to find an alternative site and warned him: "Lincolnshire will fight and Lincolnshire will be proved right."
In response, Mr Jenrick said the policy was in the national interest.
"All parts of government want to work closely with local authorities to mitigate the issues," he said.
He added there would be support and protections for the site's heritage and he did not believe it would mean an end to the regeneration plans.
"We don't intend to make any use of the historic buildings and will ensure the heritage assets are preserved," he said.
