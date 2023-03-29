Skegness hotel owners welcome Scampton asylum plans
Hoteliers in Skegness hope government plans to house asylum seekers at three former military bases will end the use of hotels in their town.
The Lincolnshire resort has attracted attention and protests over asylum seekers being housed there.
Some hospitality businesses claim the situation has seen them lose trade.
The government has said the use of military bases, including the former RAF Scampton near Lincoln, would reduce the reliance on hotels.
Alan Jeffery, owner of Clarence House, said media coverage had caused the problems with trade.
Hotels housing asylum seekers were boarded up last month ahead of an anti-asylum march in the town.
Mr Jeffrey said he had six cancellations in February as a result.
"We've had people inquiring asking 'how near are you to the asylum seekers?' because it has all been hyped up in the media.
"They haven't caused me any bother whatsoever, the problem is the general public are being put off by it."
He said he favoured them being moved from tourist destinations to places like Scampton.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has said using hotels for asylum seekers was "wholly unacceptable".
"Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats," he added.
However, the plans which would see up to 2,000 men housed at Scampton have attracted opposition and a threat of legal action by the local council.
"I understand that the residents of Scampton might be against this, but it's not a tourist destination and so it will not affect their livelihood," Mr Jeffrey said.
The North Parade Hotel also revealed they have had cancellations and are "way down in takings".
Co-owner Julianne Bunce said: "I don't think Skegness is the right place for them and I think RAF Scampton would be absolutely fantastic."
However, Kat Clark, who owns Craigside, believes only the larger hotels have been affected.
"I was full last weekend and I'm full for the next few weekends over the Easter break," she said
"It hasn't detrimentally or positively affected me really."
