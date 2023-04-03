Men sleeping on Lincoln nightclub roof woken by police drone
Two men sleeping on the roof of a Lincoln nightclub were woken up by a police drone.
Lincolnshire Police said the pair were guided to safety using the drone's spotlight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers were alerted at 05:30 BST by nightclub staff who were concerned about the men, the force said.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews assisted the rescue effort. No arrests were made.
