Emmerdale: Seeing PMDD on ITV soap will help, woman says
A woman with a debilitating syndrome has said it has been "great to see it highlighted" in ITV's Emmerdale.
Mother-of-two Carla Banksby, 29, was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) in 2015.
The 29-year-old, from Boston, Lincolnshire, said it was like premenstrual syndrome (PMS) "on steroids" and "takes over" life.
She praised the soap's portrayal of the condition and stated actress Gabrielle Dowling "plays it really well".
The drama has seen Dowling's character Cathy Hope deteriorate and be affected by many of the common symptoms associated with PMDD, including mood swings, muscle pain, changes in appetite and feelings of extreme anger and hopelessness.
One recent scene saw the character telling her father she was tired of "freaking out" and being "horrible to everyone" and wanted it all to stop.
Ms Banksby said she knew exactly what the character was going through.
"One person has described it as PMS but on steroids," she said.
"There is such a big difference; PMDD changes your life, it takes over.
"My symptoms have ranged from depression [and] anxiety to lack of concentration, aches and pains and fatigue."
She said her mother used to call her "Jekyll and Hyde" because of her behavioural changes reminded her of the opposing personalities portrayed by the central character of that Victorian story.
"I was a completely a different person," she said.
"Growing up, I didn't go to school, I withdrew from most social situations.
"I knew I wasn't a normal teenager, I struggled making friendships and relationships.
"I know now I wasn't consistent."
What is PMDD?
- Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a very severe form of premenstrual syndrome, which causes symptoms every month during the two weeks before a period
- Experiencing PMDD can make it difficult to work, socialise and have healthy relationships, and in some cases, it can also lead to suicidal thoughts
- Emotional symptoms include mood swings, having difficulty concentrating and feeling upset, hopeless, angry, anxious or overwhelmed
- Physical symptoms include breast tenderness or swelling, joint and muscle pain, headaches, bloating and having problems sleeping
Source: Mind
She said her life "could have gone down a different path".
"When I was a teenager, I spent my time drinking to excess," she said.
"It helped numb the feelings, I could have easily gone down a very different path, had it not been for my parents."
She said seeing it portrayed sympathetically and accurately on the soap had been "great" and she hoped the storyline would help raise awareness of the condition.
"To see it on Emmerdale, which is a massive soap, then I think that word is going to get out there that this is a real illness," she said.
"The actress who plays it plays it really well, so I can fully see how Cathy is to how I was.
"It's great to see it highlighted."
