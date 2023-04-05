Holbeach paedophile who sexually abused girl jailed
- Published
A man who sexually abused a teenage girl has been jailed for 10 years.
Tom Louth, 36, from Holbeach, was found guilty after a trial of three counts of sexual assault and two offences of assault by penetration.
His victim, who was described as "particularly vulnerable", had suffered nightmares as a result of the abuse, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Tony Stanford, prosecuting, told the court: "The impact on her has been significant."
The offences occurred over a short period in May 2020, the court was told.
In an impact statement, which Mr Stanford read out in court, the victim who cannot be identified, said Louth had taken everything away from her.
She described having nightmares and being unable to get back to sleep, and suffering trauma from the court proceedings.
The court also heard how she found it hard to be near men and develop relationships.
Passing sentence Judge James House KC said: "I am overwhelmingly of the view she has suffered psychological harm - she will be troubled for some time.
"Fortunately she found the courage to tell someone."
The judge said he had seen no sign of remorse from Louth and hoped the strength of character shown by his victim would help her going forward.
Louth, formerly of East Elloe Avenue, was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.